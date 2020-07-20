All apartments in Hutto
Last updated May 6 2019 at 5:43 AM

115 Flinn ST

115 Flinn Street · No Longer Available
Location

115 Flinn Street, Hutto, TX 78634

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute, clean- one story home available MID MAY (no sooner). Large, covered patio & large back yard. Home has flex space that could be office, play area or formal dining. Home has no carpet. Kitchen is open to the breakfast area and living room. Tenant to provide their own fridge. Community has nice pool, picnic area and play ground. Max 3 pets DEPENDING ON SIZE AND TYPE. Owner looking for strong work & rental history. Employers & Landlords will be called to verify history, so please have good contact info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Flinn ST have any available units?
115 Flinn ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hutto, TX.
What amenities does 115 Flinn ST have?
Some of 115 Flinn ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Flinn ST currently offering any rent specials?
115 Flinn ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Flinn ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Flinn ST is pet friendly.
Does 115 Flinn ST offer parking?
No, 115 Flinn ST does not offer parking.
Does 115 Flinn ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Flinn ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Flinn ST have a pool?
Yes, 115 Flinn ST has a pool.
Does 115 Flinn ST have accessible units?
No, 115 Flinn ST does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Flinn ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Flinn ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Flinn ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Flinn ST does not have units with air conditioning.
