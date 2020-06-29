106 Adamae LN

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home that has been renovated w/new vinyl flooring, fresh paint, new vanity mirrors & fans. Great floor plan. 3 bedrooms + office w/French doors. Spacious living room. Black appliances in kitchen w/a cozy breakfast area overlooking the back yard. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, double vanity & large walk-in closet. H2O Softener & Fridge available for tenant use. Move-in ready. Close to shopping, schools, tolls & highways. Corner lot. 16 - 17 month lease term ending 5/31/21.