Recent exterior and interior paint*Recent Vinyl Plank Flooring*Tile in the kitchen*Open Kitchen/Living/Dining Room*One Bedroom Down*Large Living*Gameroom Upstairs*Recent Carpet*Refrigerator Stays but is not warranted*Large Backyard with Covered Patio*Indoor Utility Room Upstairs*Great Amenities*Easy Access to Settler's Park and Dell Diamond
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 103 Paddington WAY have any available units?
103 Paddington WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hutto, TX.
What amenities does 103 Paddington WAY have?
Some of 103 Paddington WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Paddington WAY currently offering any rent specials?
103 Paddington WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.