100 Hersee Court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Desired Glenwood Community in Hutto! One Story on huge corner lot!

4 Bedrooms * 2 Full Baths * Inviting Front Porch * Curb Appeal Plus!

Hard Flooring in All Areas except Bedrooms * Neutral Color Palette * Ceiling Fans!

Open Concept Split Floor Plan! Eat-In Kitchen has Breakfast Bar * Gas Range * Oodles of Counter-space & Cabinetry! Neighborhood Amenities include Park/Playground & Community Pool! Minutes to Major Roadways/Shopping & Employers!