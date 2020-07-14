All apartments in Hurst
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Twelve33 at Cavender

1233 Cavender Drive · (217) 288-4295
Location

1233 Cavender Drive, Hurst, TX 76053
Valentine Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 W-210W · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 2 W-206W · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 E-114E · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 3 E-123E · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 1 E-103E · Avail. Aug 3

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Twelve33 at Cavender.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
online portal
Enjoy our newly Renovated Units, which feature open layouts, upgraded appliances as well as new laundry facilities and equipment. The exterior building is freshly painted, and the grounds are kept immaculate under the watchful eye of a management team that's available Mon - Friday (and some Saturdays) to serve residents. New courtesy cameras have been installed throughout the property, and residents enjoy complimentary monthly events like our "Summer Swim Party and BBQ" as well as our "Back to School" event supplying backpacks and school supplies for our community's children.

While living atTwelve33 At Cavender you’ll have easy access to highways such as I-820 and I-183. If you love to shop, NorthEast Mall is just minutes away with close proximity to fine dining, entertainment, parks and employers such as Bell Helicopter.

We look forward to seeing you today - Twelve33 At Cavender is a place you'll feel proud to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 75 lbs and under; No exotic breeds/mixes
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $15
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Twelve33 at Cavender have any available units?
Twelve33 at Cavender has 5 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does Twelve33 at Cavender have?
Some of Twelve33 at Cavender's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Twelve33 at Cavender currently offering any rent specials?
Twelve33 at Cavender is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Twelve33 at Cavender pet-friendly?
Yes, Twelve33 at Cavender is pet friendly.
Does Twelve33 at Cavender offer parking?
Yes, Twelve33 at Cavender offers parking.
Does Twelve33 at Cavender have units with washers and dryers?
No, Twelve33 at Cavender does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Twelve33 at Cavender have a pool?
Yes, Twelve33 at Cavender has a pool.
Does Twelve33 at Cavender have accessible units?
Yes, Twelve33 at Cavender has accessible units.
Does Twelve33 at Cavender have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Twelve33 at Cavender has units with dishwashers.
