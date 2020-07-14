Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking online portal

Enjoy our newly Renovated Units, which feature open layouts, upgraded appliances as well as new laundry facilities and equipment. The exterior building is freshly painted, and the grounds are kept immaculate under the watchful eye of a management team that's available Mon - Friday (and some Saturdays) to serve residents. New courtesy cameras have been installed throughout the property, and residents enjoy complimentary monthly events like our "Summer Swim Party and BBQ" as well as our "Back to School" event supplying backpacks and school supplies for our community's children.



While living atTwelve33 At Cavender you’ll have easy access to highways such as I-820 and I-183. If you love to shop, NorthEast Mall is just minutes away with close proximity to fine dining, entertainment, parks and employers such as Bell Helicopter.



We look forward to seeing you today - Twelve33 At Cavender is a place you'll feel proud to call home!