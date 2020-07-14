Arbor Park.

Lease Length: 6, 8, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: 1 Bedroom:$150, 2 Bedrooms: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breed, 35lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Storage Details: Balcony/Patio