Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking gym 24hr maintenance courtyard

Arbor Park is a 78-unit multi-family residence in Hurst Texas. Our newly remodeled buildings feature one and two-bedroom apartment units with all new vinyl plank flooring, ceiling fans and two-toned paint. Our homes have an open layout for a more comfortable environment and come with newer appliances, including a dishwasher. Other notable interior features include new fixtures and updated lighting.