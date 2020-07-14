All apartments in Hurst
Arbor Park
Last updated July 6 2020 at 9:17 AM

Arbor Park

503 Brown Trail · (817) 697-0875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

503 Brown Trail, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
gym
24hr maintenance
courtyard
Arbor Park is a 78-unit multi-family residence in Hurst Texas. Our newly remodeled buildings feature one and two-bedroom apartment units with all new vinyl plank flooring, ceiling fans and two-toned paint. Our homes have an open layout for a more comfortable environment and come with newer appliances, including a dishwasher. Other notable interior features include new fixtures and updated lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 8, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: 1 Bedroom:$150, 2 Bedrooms: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breed, 35lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Storage Details: Balcony/Patio

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Arbor Park have any available units?
Arbor Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbor Park have?
Some of Arbor Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor Park currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbor Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor Park is pet friendly.
Does Arbor Park offer parking?
Yes, Arbor Park offers parking.
Does Arbor Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbor Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor Park have a pool?
Yes, Arbor Park has a pool.
Does Arbor Park have accessible units?
No, Arbor Park does not have accessible units.
Does Arbor Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbor Park has units with dishwashers.

