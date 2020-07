Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Newly Remodeled home in Hurst! All inside has been updated with new flooring, paint, granite counter tops, back splash, new lighting fixtures and new plumbing fixtures. Large fenced back yard. Additional side yard parking for trailer behind fence. In highly coveted HEB ISD. Don't miss out on this property!