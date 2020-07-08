All apartments in Hurst
833 W Redbud Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:01 PM

833 W Redbud Drive

833 West Redbud Drive · No Longer Available
Location

833 West Redbud Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location! New exterior paint and new flooring. Lots of updates including new shower in the master bathroom. Double doors to the back patio. Nice size rooms with plenty of closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 W Redbud Drive have any available units?
833 W Redbud Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 W Redbud Drive have?
Some of 833 W Redbud Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 W Redbud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
833 W Redbud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 W Redbud Drive pet-friendly?
No, 833 W Redbud Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 833 W Redbud Drive offer parking?
No, 833 W Redbud Drive does not offer parking.
Does 833 W Redbud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 W Redbud Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 W Redbud Drive have a pool?
No, 833 W Redbud Drive does not have a pool.
Does 833 W Redbud Drive have accessible units?
No, 833 W Redbud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 833 W Redbud Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 W Redbud Drive has units with dishwashers.

