Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 833 W Redbud Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
833 W Redbud Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:01 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
833 W Redbud Drive
833 West Redbud Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
833 West Redbud Drive, Hurst, TX 76053
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location! New exterior paint and new flooring. Lots of updates including new shower in the master bathroom. Double doors to the back patio. Nice size rooms with plenty of closet space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 833 W Redbud Drive have any available units?
833 W Redbud Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hurst, TX
.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hurst Rent Report
.
What amenities does 833 W Redbud Drive have?
Some of 833 W Redbud Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 833 W Redbud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
833 W Redbud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 W Redbud Drive pet-friendly?
No, 833 W Redbud Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hurst
.
Does 833 W Redbud Drive offer parking?
No, 833 W Redbud Drive does not offer parking.
Does 833 W Redbud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 W Redbud Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 W Redbud Drive have a pool?
No, 833 W Redbud Drive does not have a pool.
Does 833 W Redbud Drive have accessible units?
No, 833 W Redbud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 833 W Redbud Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 W Redbud Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Similar Pages
Hurst 1 Bedrooms
Hurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with Balcony
Hurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Burleson, TX
Weatherford, TX
Corinth, TX
Duncanville, TX
Benbrook, TX
Little Elm, TX
Sachse, TX
Midlothian, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Forney, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Azle, TX
Fairview, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District