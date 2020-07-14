Rent Calculator
825 NORWOOD DR 103
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM
1 of 11
825 NORWOOD DR 103
825 Norwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
825 Norwood Drive, Hurst, TX 76053
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
THE BRIST0LS APTS - Property Id: 276160
DONT MISS OUT OUR SPACIOUS 1BD 1BTH THAT WE WILL HAVE AVAILABLE FOR YOU!!
All new black appliances
New wood floor
Large patio area
Large bathroom
Laundry room in property with new washers & dryers!!
We accept pets
Harrison elementary school is right next to us
Easy access to hwy 183&820
5 mins away from north east mall
And more.
Call us for more information
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276160
Property Id 276160
(RLNE5769303)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 825 NORWOOD DR 103 have any available units?
825 NORWOOD DR 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hurst, TX
.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hurst Rent Report
.
What amenities does 825 NORWOOD DR 103 have?
Some of 825 NORWOOD DR 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 825 NORWOOD DR 103 currently offering any rent specials?
825 NORWOOD DR 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 NORWOOD DR 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 NORWOOD DR 103 is pet friendly.
Does 825 NORWOOD DR 103 offer parking?
No, 825 NORWOOD DR 103 does not offer parking.
Does 825 NORWOOD DR 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 NORWOOD DR 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 NORWOOD DR 103 have a pool?
No, 825 NORWOOD DR 103 does not have a pool.
Does 825 NORWOOD DR 103 have accessible units?
No, 825 NORWOOD DR 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 825 NORWOOD DR 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 NORWOOD DR 103 has units with dishwashers.
