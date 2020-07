Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated dog park fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities dog park bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

Check out this perfect 2 bedroom 2 Bath located in the heart of DFW. The property has been freshly painted, features with updated light fixtures, new flooring and updated appliances.



Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and the safety of 24 hour security cameras. The property also features access to an enclosed recreational area with access to grill, garden that doubles as a dog park.



Come see this one before it’s gone.