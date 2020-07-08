All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 768 East Pecan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
768 East Pecan Street
Last updated May 24 2020 at 3:37 PM

768 East Pecan Street

768 E Pecan St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

768 E Pecan St, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
24hr maintenance
online portal
This home is professionally managed by The Verdei Group. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing features through Rently.com by searching the street address of your preferred home. No appointment needed!

** (PROPERTY DESCRIPTION) **
Spacious 2 bed, 2 bath townhome unit in Hurst available for lease today with master bedroom, ceiling fans throughout, and private fenced-in backyard patio. Completely repainted.

** (LEASING SUMMARY) **
- Available Date: Immediately;
- Monthly Rent: $995.00;
- Security Deposit: $995.00;
- Minimum Lease: 12+ months;
- Appliances Included: yes, a refrigerator, electric stove/oven, dishwasher;
- Utilities Included: none, all utilities are tenants responsibility;
- Insurance Required: yes, both renters and liability insurance required before move-in;
- Pets Allowed: yes, see pet policy for details;
- Housing Vouchers: no, this property does not qualify for section 8 / housing vouchers;

** (BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH VERDEI) **
- Easy and free online rent payments made through secure online portal;
- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline;
- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers;

** (HOW TO APPLY) **
- Visit our website at: www.verdeigroup.com;
- Click the “Vacancies” menu link;
- Search the list for your preferred property;
- Click the "Apply Now” button to begin;
- Pay $55.00 application fee per adult when completed;
- At lease one applicant must view property interior before applying;
- Applicants must meet our financial and screening criteria to be approved;

Your security is important to us, so please avoid the following rental scams — Verdei does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go and we will never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Please verify all information through their own resources, including but not limited to, schools, neighborhoods, transportation, etc.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 768 East Pecan Street have any available units?
768 East Pecan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 768 East Pecan Street have?
Some of 768 East Pecan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 768 East Pecan Street currently offering any rent specials?
768 East Pecan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 768 East Pecan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 768 East Pecan Street is pet friendly.
Does 768 East Pecan Street offer parking?
No, 768 East Pecan Street does not offer parking.
Does 768 East Pecan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 768 East Pecan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 768 East Pecan Street have a pool?
No, 768 East Pecan Street does not have a pool.
Does 768 East Pecan Street have accessible units?
No, 768 East Pecan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 768 East Pecan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 768 East Pecan Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District