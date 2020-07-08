Rent Calculator
756 E Pecan Street
756 E Pecan Street
756 East Pecan Street
756 East Pecan Street, Hurst, TX 76053
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
parking
Fourplex located in a quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping and schools. Located on a dead-end street so no busy traffic.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 756 E Pecan Street have any available units?
756 E Pecan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hurst, TX
.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hurst Rent Report
.
What amenities does 756 E Pecan Street have?
Some of 756 E Pecan Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 756 E Pecan Street currently offering any rent specials?
756 E Pecan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 E Pecan Street pet-friendly?
No, 756 E Pecan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hurst
.
Does 756 E Pecan Street offer parking?
Yes, 756 E Pecan Street offers parking.
Does 756 E Pecan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 756 E Pecan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 E Pecan Street have a pool?
No, 756 E Pecan Street does not have a pool.
Does 756 E Pecan Street have accessible units?
No, 756 E Pecan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 756 E Pecan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 756 E Pecan Street has units with dishwashers.
