748 Aspen Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location close to Colleyville! Quaint single story home on a cul-de-sac. Recently updated, fresh neutral paint, flooring replaced. Move-in ready! Spacious Living Room, Dining, and Kitchen areas open to private, fenced backyard. Master Ideal split floorplan with privacy for Master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet. Attached 2 car garage. Washer-dryer-fridge included! $500 Pet deposit. Small pets only. Not available for sale. $500 pet deposit, One month rent deposit. Application fee is $50 per tenant over the age of 18.