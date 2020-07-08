All apartments in Hurst
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:41 PM

736 Springhill Drive

736 Springhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

736 Springhill Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,023 sq ft, 1 story home in Hurst! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today! If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 Springhill Drive have any available units?
736 Springhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 Springhill Drive have?
Some of 736 Springhill Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 Springhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
736 Springhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 Springhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 736 Springhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 736 Springhill Drive offer parking?
No, 736 Springhill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 736 Springhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 Springhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 Springhill Drive have a pool?
No, 736 Springhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 736 Springhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 736 Springhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 736 Springhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 Springhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

