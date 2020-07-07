All apartments in Hurst
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:33 PM

736 East Pecan Street

736 E Pecan St · No Longer Available
Location

736 E Pecan St, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 East Pecan Street have any available units?
736 East Pecan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
Is 736 East Pecan Street currently offering any rent specials?
736 East Pecan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 East Pecan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 736 East Pecan Street is pet friendly.
Does 736 East Pecan Street offer parking?
No, 736 East Pecan Street does not offer parking.
Does 736 East Pecan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 East Pecan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 East Pecan Street have a pool?
No, 736 East Pecan Street does not have a pool.
Does 736 East Pecan Street have accessible units?
No, 736 East Pecan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 736 East Pecan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 East Pecan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 736 East Pecan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 736 East Pecan Street does not have units with air conditioning.

