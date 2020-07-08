Rent Calculator
732 E Pecan Street
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:18 PM
732 E Pecan Street
732 East Pecan Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
732 East Pecan Street, Hurst, TX 76053
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Open floor plan, fenced patio, and full size washer and dryer connections. It is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 732 E Pecan Street have any available units?
732 E Pecan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hurst, TX
.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hurst Rent Report
.
What amenities does 732 E Pecan Street have?
Some of 732 E Pecan Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 732 E Pecan Street currently offering any rent specials?
732 E Pecan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 E Pecan Street pet-friendly?
No, 732 E Pecan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hurst
.
Does 732 E Pecan Street offer parking?
No, 732 E Pecan Street does not offer parking.
Does 732 E Pecan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 E Pecan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 E Pecan Street have a pool?
No, 732 E Pecan Street does not have a pool.
Does 732 E Pecan Street have accessible units?
No, 732 E Pecan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 732 E Pecan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 732 E Pecan Street has units with dishwashers.
