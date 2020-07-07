All apartments in Hurst
712 Springhill Drive
712 Springhill Drive

712 Springhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

712 Springhill Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,878 sq ft, 1 story home in Hurst! Spacious living room with beautiful dark wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with stone slab, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Springhill Drive have any available units?
712 Springhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
Is 712 Springhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
712 Springhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Springhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Springhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 712 Springhill Drive offer parking?
No, 712 Springhill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 712 Springhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Springhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Springhill Drive have a pool?
No, 712 Springhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 712 Springhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 712 Springhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Springhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Springhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Springhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Springhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

