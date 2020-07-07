All apartments in Hurst
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:41 AM

661 Bear Creek Drive

Location

661 Bear Creek Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large home on corner lot. 3 car side entry garage, 3 way split bedroom arrangement, 1 bedroom, living and bathroom upstairs, Master and 2 other bedrooms downstairs, granite tops in kitchen, hardwood floors, large covered back patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 Bear Creek Drive have any available units?
661 Bear Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 661 Bear Creek Drive have?
Some of 661 Bear Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 661 Bear Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
661 Bear Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 Bear Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 661 Bear Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 661 Bear Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 661 Bear Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 661 Bear Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 661 Bear Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 Bear Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 661 Bear Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 661 Bear Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 661 Bear Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 661 Bear Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 661 Bear Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

