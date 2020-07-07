Large home on corner lot. 3 car side entry garage, 3 way split bedroom arrangement, 1 bedroom, living and bathroom upstairs, Master and 2 other bedrooms downstairs, granite tops in kitchen, hardwood floors, large covered back patio
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 661 Bear Creek Drive have any available units?
661 Bear Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
Is 661 Bear Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
661 Bear Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.