Hurst, TX
624 Jane Lane
Last updated March 8 2020 at 9:08 AM

624 Jane Lane

624 Jane Lane · No Longer Available
Location

624 Jane Lane, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Completely Remodeled! This beautifully restored home is ready to rent just in time for Spring! With Washer and Dryer included. Pets are by approval.

Owner is a licensed real estate agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Jane Lane have any available units?
624 Jane Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 Jane Lane have?
Some of 624 Jane Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Jane Lane currently offering any rent specials?
624 Jane Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Jane Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 Jane Lane is pet friendly.
Does 624 Jane Lane offer parking?
Yes, 624 Jane Lane offers parking.
Does 624 Jane Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 Jane Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Jane Lane have a pool?
No, 624 Jane Lane does not have a pool.
Does 624 Jane Lane have accessible units?
No, 624 Jane Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Jane Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 Jane Lane has units with dishwashers.

