621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities
Hurst 2/2 $975 w/pool - Property Id: 48014
PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Spirit directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.
Hurst unit w/Pool, Tennis court, Picnic area, Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Wet bars, Frost free refrigerators
This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.
Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705 Call/Text anytime.
Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Contact me for a FREE list of properties.
All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing & policies are subject to change without notice.
www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/48014
Property Id 48014
(RLNE5718452)