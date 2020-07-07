All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053

621 Arcadia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

621 Arcadia Street, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Hurst 2/2 $975 w/pool - Property Id: 48014

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Spirit directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

Hurst unit w/Pool, Tennis court, Picnic area, Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Wet bars, Frost free refrigerators

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.

Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705 Call/Text anytime.
Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Contact me for a FREE list of properties.
All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing & policies are subject to change without notice.

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/48014
Property Id 48014

(RLNE5718452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053 have any available units?
621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053 have?
Some of 621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053 currently offering any rent specials?
621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053 pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053 is pet friendly.
Does 621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053 offer parking?
No, 621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053 does not offer parking.
Does 621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053 have a pool?
Yes, 621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053 has a pool.
Does 621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053 have accessible units?
No, 621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053 does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Arcadia St, Hurst, TX 76053 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District