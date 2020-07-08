All apartments in Hurst
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:04 PM

601 Brown Tr

601 Brown Trail · No Longer Available
Location

601 Brown Trail, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Area: Hurst-Euless-Bedford

Hurst 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $940-950 / 807-832 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Perimeter fence, Club house, School bus stop, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Brown Tr have any available units?
601 Brown Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Brown Tr have?
Some of 601 Brown Tr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Brown Tr currently offering any rent specials?
601 Brown Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Brown Tr pet-friendly?
No, 601 Brown Tr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 601 Brown Tr offer parking?
Yes, 601 Brown Tr offers parking.
Does 601 Brown Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Brown Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Brown Tr have a pool?
Yes, 601 Brown Tr has a pool.
Does 601 Brown Tr have accessible units?
No, 601 Brown Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Brown Tr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Brown Tr has units with dishwashers.

