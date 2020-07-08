All apartments in Hurst
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:30 PM

601 Brookfield Drive

601 Brookfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

601 Brookfield Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/83a516b0c4 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Brookfield Drive have any available units?
601 Brookfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Brookfield Drive have?
Some of 601 Brookfield Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Brookfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
601 Brookfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Brookfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 601 Brookfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 601 Brookfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 601 Brookfield Drive offers parking.
Does 601 Brookfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Brookfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Brookfield Drive have a pool?
No, 601 Brookfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 601 Brookfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 601 Brookfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Brookfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Brookfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

