601 Bellaire Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated gym business center bbq/grill

Oasis Springs Apartment Homes - Property Id: 233321



Massive amounts of community upgrades happening just finishing completion, NEW PHOTOS TO COME SOON!

Oasis Springs Apartment Homes located in Hurst, TX is the ideal place to live in a quiet town with easy access into Dallas or Fort Worth. The apartments are right next to Vivagene Copeland Park and Bellaire Park in an excellent school district with Bellaire Elementary School, Hurst Middle School, and LD Bell High School. Our Multifamily Management staff are there to help you throughout the entire leasing process and your residence life. Enjoy all that Oasis Springs has to offer including our splash pad, gazebos, BBQ and picnic areas, fitness center, sport court, business center, and laundry facilities. Experience local eateries and shopping and North East Mall and as easy commute with Airport Freeway, I-820 and Trinity Boulevard close by. Come tour today and experience life at Oasis Springs.



Office Number 817-282-4447

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233321

