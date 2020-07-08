All apartments in Hurst
Location

601 Bellaire Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
business center
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Oasis Springs Apartment Homes - Property Id: 233321

Massive amounts of community upgrades happening just finishing completion, NEW PHOTOS TO COME SOON!
Oasis Springs Apartment Homes located in Hurst, TX is the ideal place to live in a quiet town with easy access into Dallas or Fort Worth. The apartments are right next to Vivagene Copeland Park and Bellaire Park in an excellent school district with Bellaire Elementary School, Hurst Middle School, and LD Bell High School. Our Multifamily Management staff are there to help you throughout the entire leasing process and your residence life. Enjoy all that Oasis Springs has to offer including our splash pad, gazebos, BBQ and picnic areas, fitness center, sport court, business center, and laundry facilities. Experience local eateries and shopping and North East Mall and as easy commute with Airport Freeway, I-820 and Trinity Boulevard close by. Come tour today and experience life at Oasis Springs.

Office Number 817-282-4447
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233321
Property Id 233321

(RLNE5607200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Bellaire Dr have any available units?
601 Bellaire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Bellaire Dr have?
Some of 601 Bellaire Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Bellaire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
601 Bellaire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Bellaire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Bellaire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 601 Bellaire Dr offer parking?
No, 601 Bellaire Dr does not offer parking.
Does 601 Bellaire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Bellaire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Bellaire Dr have a pool?
No, 601 Bellaire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 601 Bellaire Dr have accessible units?
No, 601 Bellaire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Bellaire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Bellaire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

