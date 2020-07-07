All apartments in Hurst
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:04 PM

575 NE Loop 820

575 Northeast Loop 820 · No Longer Available
Location

575 Northeast Loop 820, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Area: Hurst-Euless-Bedford

Hurst 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $825-875 / 575-660 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Assigned parking, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Dog Park, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1076

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 NE Loop 820 have any available units?
575 NE Loop 820 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 575 NE Loop 820 have?
Some of 575 NE Loop 820's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 NE Loop 820 currently offering any rent specials?
575 NE Loop 820 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 NE Loop 820 pet-friendly?
Yes, 575 NE Loop 820 is pet friendly.
Does 575 NE Loop 820 offer parking?
Yes, 575 NE Loop 820 offers parking.
Does 575 NE Loop 820 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 NE Loop 820 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 NE Loop 820 have a pool?
Yes, 575 NE Loop 820 has a pool.
Does 575 NE Loop 820 have accessible units?
No, 575 NE Loop 820 does not have accessible units.
Does 575 NE Loop 820 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 575 NE Loop 820 has units with dishwashers.

