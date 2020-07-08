All apartments in Hurst
538 Billie Ruth Lane
538 Billie Ruth Lane

538 Billie Ruth Ln · No Longer Available
Location

538 Billie Ruth Ln, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom2 bath half duplex in HEB ISD! Each big size bedroom has two nice size closets and two full car garage. Walking distance to the elementary school, and park. Easy access to the highways and near the North East Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

