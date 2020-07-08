538 Billie Ruth Lane

Beautiful 2 bedroom2 bath half duplex in HEB ISD! Each big size bedroom has two nice size closets and two full car garage. Walking distance to the elementary school, and park. Easy access to the highways and near the North East Mall.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
