521 Brookview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fully updated*brick*1 story home w large master*separate entrance from other bedrooms similar to mother-in-law suite*Located in desirable Hurst ISD*Features 2 separate living areas*Stainless steel appliances*wood flooring in main living areas*tile in bathrooms*granite counters*recessed lighting*fenced backyard that sits adjacent to greenbelt!*Get in before it's gone!*18 month lease preferred*