521 Brookview Drive

Fully updated*brick*1 story home w large master*separate entrance from other bedrooms similar to mother-in-law suite*Located in desirable Hurst ISD*Features 2 separate living areas*Stainless steel appliances*wood flooring in main living areas*tile in bathrooms*granite counters*recessed lighting*fenced backyard that sits adjacent to greenbelt!*Get in before it's gone!*18 month lease preferred*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
