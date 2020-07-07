All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 516 Norwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
516 Norwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

516 Norwood Drive

516 Norwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

516 Norwood Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Hurst has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Norwood Drive have any available units?
516 Norwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 Norwood Drive have?
Some of 516 Norwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Norwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
516 Norwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Norwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 516 Norwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 516 Norwood Drive offer parking?
No, 516 Norwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 516 Norwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Norwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Norwood Drive have a pool?
No, 516 Norwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 516 Norwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 516 Norwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Norwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Norwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District