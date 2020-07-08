All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 506 Billie Ruth Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
506 Billie Ruth Lane
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:53 PM

506 Billie Ruth Lane

506 Billie Ruth Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

506 Billie Ruth Ln, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage duplex in Hurst. Laminate flooring throughout, new stainless appliances, remodeled baths, each bedroom has 2 large walk in closets, granite counters in kitchen & baths - MOVE IN READY! Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1325.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Billie Ruth Lane have any available units?
506 Billie Ruth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Billie Ruth Lane have?
Some of 506 Billie Ruth Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Billie Ruth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
506 Billie Ruth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Billie Ruth Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Billie Ruth Lane is pet friendly.
Does 506 Billie Ruth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 506 Billie Ruth Lane offers parking.
Does 506 Billie Ruth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Billie Ruth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Billie Ruth Lane have a pool?
No, 506 Billie Ruth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 506 Billie Ruth Lane have accessible units?
No, 506 Billie Ruth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Billie Ruth Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Billie Ruth Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District