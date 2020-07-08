506 Billie Ruth Lane

Amenities
Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage duplex in Hurst. Laminate flooring throughout, new stainless appliances, remodeled baths, each bedroom has 2 large walk in closets, granite counters in kitchen & baths - MOVE IN READY! Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1325.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.