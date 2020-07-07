All apartments in Hurst
Hurst, TX
500 Norwood Drive
500 Norwood Drive

500 Norwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

500 Norwood Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS PROPERTY WILL BE READY FOR SHOWINGS SEPTEMBER 23rd. Updates throughout this spacious home in desirable Mid Cities area. New windows, gas cook top and hard surface flooring. Tiny house resides in back with 590 square feet and has been updated with modern finish out-one bedroom one bath. Main house offers 1853 square feet. 4 bedrooms 2 baths. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1995.00 security deposit required. Pets considered on a case by case basis with strong application, owner approval and additional deposit. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Norwood Drive have any available units?
500 Norwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
Is 500 Norwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
500 Norwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Norwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Norwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 500 Norwood Drive offer parking?
No, 500 Norwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 500 Norwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Norwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Norwood Drive have a pool?
No, 500 Norwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 500 Norwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 500 Norwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Norwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Norwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Norwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Norwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

