All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 421 Cavender Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
421 Cavender Ct
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:28 AM

421 Cavender Ct

421 Cavender Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

421 Cavender Court, Hurst, TX 76054
Mayfair North

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
421 Cavender Ct, Hurst, TX 76054 - Description Coming Soon!

(RLNE4925197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Cavender Ct have any available units?
421 Cavender Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
Is 421 Cavender Ct currently offering any rent specials?
421 Cavender Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Cavender Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Cavender Ct is pet friendly.
Does 421 Cavender Ct offer parking?
No, 421 Cavender Ct does not offer parking.
Does 421 Cavender Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Cavender Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Cavender Ct have a pool?
No, 421 Cavender Ct does not have a pool.
Does 421 Cavender Ct have accessible units?
No, 421 Cavender Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Cavender Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Cavender Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Cavender Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Cavender Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHurst Dog Friendly Apartments
Hurst Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District