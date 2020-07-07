Rent Calculator
420 Bluebonnet Drive
Hurst
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
420 Bluebonnet Drive, Hurst, TX 76053
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Country Charmer on two heavily wooded acres. Located just south of HWY 183. Fresh updates include; designer grey paint through out and wood grain ceramic tiled floors. Age of the home is unknown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 420 Bluebonnet Drive have any available units?
420 Bluebonnet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hurst, TX
.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hurst Rent Report
.
Is 420 Bluebonnet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
420 Bluebonnet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Bluebonnet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 420 Bluebonnet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hurst
.
Does 420 Bluebonnet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 420 Bluebonnet Drive offers parking.
Does 420 Bluebonnet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Bluebonnet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Bluebonnet Drive have a pool?
No, 420 Bluebonnet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 420 Bluebonnet Drive have accessible units?
No, 420 Bluebonnet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Bluebonnet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Bluebonnet Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Bluebonnet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Bluebonnet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
