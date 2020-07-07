All apartments in Hurst
405 Harmon Road

Location

405 Harmon Road, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Hurst with a lot of character, brand new laminate flooring, large trees, and work shop in the back yard. Lawn Care Included!! Freshly Cleaned & Move-In-Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Harmon Road have any available units?
405 Harmon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
Is 405 Harmon Road currently offering any rent specials?
405 Harmon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Harmon Road pet-friendly?
No, 405 Harmon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 405 Harmon Road offer parking?
No, 405 Harmon Road does not offer parking.
Does 405 Harmon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Harmon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Harmon Road have a pool?
No, 405 Harmon Road does not have a pool.
Does 405 Harmon Road have accessible units?
No, 405 Harmon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Harmon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Harmon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Harmon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Harmon Road does not have units with air conditioning.

