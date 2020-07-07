Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Hurst with a lot of character, brand new laminate flooring, large trees, and work shop in the back yard. Lawn Care Included!! Freshly Cleaned & Move-In-Ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 405 Harmon Road have any available units?
405 Harmon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
Is 405 Harmon Road currently offering any rent specials?
405 Harmon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.