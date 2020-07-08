All apartments in Hurst
348 Parkview Drive
348 Parkview Drive

348 Parkview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

348 Parkview Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Parkview Drive have any available units?
348 Parkview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
Is 348 Parkview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
348 Parkview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Parkview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 348 Parkview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 348 Parkview Drive offer parking?
No, 348 Parkview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 348 Parkview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 Parkview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Parkview Drive have a pool?
No, 348 Parkview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 348 Parkview Drive have accessible units?
No, 348 Parkview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Parkview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 348 Parkview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 348 Parkview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 348 Parkview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

