All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 330 W Harwood Road.
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
330 W Harwood Road
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:08 AM
1 of 18
330 W Harwood Road
330 West Harwood Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Hurst
Location
330 West Harwood Road, Hurst, TX 76054
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 baths, fireplace with private patio area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 330 W Harwood Road have any available units?
330 W Harwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hurst, TX
.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hurst Rent Report
.
What amenities does 330 W Harwood Road have?
Some of 330 W Harwood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 330 W Harwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
330 W Harwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 W Harwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 330 W Harwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hurst
.
Does 330 W Harwood Road offer parking?
No, 330 W Harwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 330 W Harwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 W Harwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 W Harwood Road have a pool?
No, 330 W Harwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 330 W Harwood Road have accessible units?
No, 330 W Harwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 330 W Harwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 W Harwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
