Hurst, TX
324 W Cheryl Ave
Last updated May 9 2019 at 7:39 AM

324 W Cheryl Ave

324 West Cheryl Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

324 West Cheryl Avenue, Hurst, TX 76053
Valentine Oaks

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Hurst has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 W Cheryl Ave have any available units?
324 W Cheryl Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 W Cheryl Ave have?
Some of 324 W Cheryl Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 W Cheryl Ave currently offering any rent specials?
324 W Cheryl Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 W Cheryl Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 W Cheryl Ave is pet friendly.
Does 324 W Cheryl Ave offer parking?
Yes, 324 W Cheryl Ave offers parking.
Does 324 W Cheryl Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 W Cheryl Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 W Cheryl Ave have a pool?
No, 324 W Cheryl Ave does not have a pool.
Does 324 W Cheryl Ave have accessible units?
No, 324 W Cheryl Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 324 W Cheryl Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 W Cheryl Ave has units with dishwashers.

