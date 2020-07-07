Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 320 Baker Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
320 Baker Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
320 Baker Dr
320 Baker Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
320 Baker Drive, Hurst, TX 76054
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
320 Baker Dr, Hurst, TX 76054 - Description Coming Soon!
(RLNE4622975)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 Baker Dr have any available units?
320 Baker Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hurst, TX
.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hurst Rent Report
.
Is 320 Baker Dr currently offering any rent specials?
320 Baker Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Baker Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Baker Dr is pet friendly.
Does 320 Baker Dr offer parking?
No, 320 Baker Dr does not offer parking.
Does 320 Baker Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Baker Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Baker Dr have a pool?
No, 320 Baker Dr does not have a pool.
Does 320 Baker Dr have accessible units?
No, 320 Baker Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Baker Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Baker Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Baker Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Baker Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Similar Pages
Hurst 1 Bedrooms
Hurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments
Hurst Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Burleson, TX
Weatherford, TX
Corinth, TX
Duncanville, TX
Benbrook, TX
Little Elm, TX
Sachse, TX
Midlothian, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Forney, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Azle, TX
Fairview, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District