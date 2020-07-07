All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 320 Baker Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
320 Baker Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

320 Baker Dr

320 Baker Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

320 Baker Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
320 Baker Dr, Hurst, TX 76054 - Description Coming Soon!

(RLNE4622975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Baker Dr have any available units?
320 Baker Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
Is 320 Baker Dr currently offering any rent specials?
320 Baker Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Baker Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Baker Dr is pet friendly.
Does 320 Baker Dr offer parking?
No, 320 Baker Dr does not offer parking.
Does 320 Baker Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Baker Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Baker Dr have a pool?
No, 320 Baker Dr does not have a pool.
Does 320 Baker Dr have accessible units?
No, 320 Baker Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Baker Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Baker Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Baker Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Baker Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHurst Dog Friendly Apartments
Hurst Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District