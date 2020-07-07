All apartments in Hurst
Last updated December 1 2019 at 2:43 AM

307 Norwood Drive

307 Norwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

307 Norwood Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Cozy 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath in a good school district on a corner lot. Updated kitchen and bath, original hardwood floors, nice outdoor covered porch with a good sized yard. Includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Norwood Drive have any available units?
307 Norwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 Norwood Drive have?
Some of 307 Norwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Norwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
307 Norwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Norwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 307 Norwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 307 Norwood Drive offer parking?
No, 307 Norwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 307 Norwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 Norwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Norwood Drive have a pool?
No, 307 Norwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 307 Norwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 307 Norwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Norwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Norwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

