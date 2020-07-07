307 Norwood Drive

Cozy 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath in a good school district on a corner lot. Updated kitchen and bath, original hardwood floors, nice outdoor covered porch with a good sized yard. Includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
