VERY SPACIOUS. THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATH DUPLEX WITH LOTS OF ROOM FOR THE FAMILY TO ENJOY. NICE UPGRADES AND COMES WITH APPLIANCES. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY. PLEASE VERIFY SCHOOLS AND MEASUREMENTS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 Moore Creek Road have any available units?
300 Moore Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Moore Creek Road have?
Some of 300 Moore Creek Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Moore Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
300 Moore Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.