Hurst, TX
300 Moore Creek Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

300 Moore Creek Road

300 Moore Creek Rd · No Longer Available
Location

300 Moore Creek Rd, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY SPACIOUS. THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATH DUPLEX WITH LOTS OF ROOM FOR THE FAMILY TO ENJOY. NICE UPGRADES AND COMES WITH APPLIANCES. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY. PLEASE VERIFY SCHOOLS AND MEASUREMENTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Moore Creek Road have any available units?
300 Moore Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Moore Creek Road have?
Some of 300 Moore Creek Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Moore Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
300 Moore Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Moore Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 300 Moore Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 300 Moore Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 300 Moore Creek Road offers parking.
Does 300 Moore Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Moore Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Moore Creek Road have a pool?
No, 300 Moore Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 300 Moore Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 300 Moore Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Moore Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Moore Creek Road has units with dishwashers.

