2941 Oakridge Drive
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:47 PM

2941 Oakridge Drive

2941 Oak Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2941 Oak Ridge Dr, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 2,051 sq. ft. home in Hurst, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Lovely kitchen with plenty of counter space and lots of cabinets. Breakfast area and breakfast bar. Cozy living room with a wonderful fireplace. Elegant formal dining room. Amazing master retreat features dual vanities. Huge secondary rooms. Private yard with plenty of room to play! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 Oakridge Drive have any available units?
2941 Oakridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
Is 2941 Oakridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2941 Oakridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 Oakridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2941 Oakridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2941 Oakridge Drive offer parking?
No, 2941 Oakridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2941 Oakridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2941 Oakridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 Oakridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2941 Oakridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2941 Oakridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2941 Oakridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 Oakridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2941 Oakridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2941 Oakridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2941 Oakridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

