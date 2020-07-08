2744 Crystal Glenn Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3-2-2 in Hurst, Birdville ISD! Open layout, high ceilings, pretty wainscoting, generous crown molding, arched windows, granite countertops, spacious rooms & more! Great Formal dining is open to the family room & would make a perfect sitting area or study. Large family room boasts a classic brick fireplace & opens to the second dining & bright kitchen w breakfast bar, BI microwave & large pantry. Nice master suite has bay windows & a private bath w separate vanities, soaking tub & WI shower. Cute secondaries, covered porch, huge backyard w open patio, sprinkler system & more located near schools, restaurants & entertainment! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.