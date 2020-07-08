All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 2744 Crystal Glenn Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
2744 Crystal Glenn Circle
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

2744 Crystal Glenn Circle

2744 Crystal Glenn Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2744 Crystal Glenn Circle, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3-2-2 in Hurst, Birdville ISD! Open layout, high ceilings, pretty wainscoting, generous crown molding, arched windows, granite countertops, spacious rooms & more! Great Formal dining is open to the family room & would make a perfect sitting area or study. Large family room boasts a classic brick fireplace & opens to the second dining & bright kitchen w breakfast bar, BI microwave & large pantry. Nice master suite has bay windows & a private bath w separate vanities, soaking tub & WI shower. Cute secondaries, covered porch, huge backyard w open patio, sprinkler system & more located near schools, restaurants & entertainment! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2744 Crystal Glenn Circle have any available units?
2744 Crystal Glenn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 2744 Crystal Glenn Circle have?
Some of 2744 Crystal Glenn Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2744 Crystal Glenn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2744 Crystal Glenn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2744 Crystal Glenn Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2744 Crystal Glenn Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 2744 Crystal Glenn Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2744 Crystal Glenn Circle offers parking.
Does 2744 Crystal Glenn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2744 Crystal Glenn Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2744 Crystal Glenn Circle have a pool?
No, 2744 Crystal Glenn Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2744 Crystal Glenn Circle have accessible units?
No, 2744 Crystal Glenn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2744 Crystal Glenn Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2744 Crystal Glenn Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District