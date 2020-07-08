Rent Calculator
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:38 AM
229 W Cedar Street
229 West Cedar Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
229 West Cedar Street, Hurst, TX 76053
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Very cute bright home with 3 bedroom, 2 bath one story home. With many updates including new roof, new siding, new windows. Large backyard great for entertaining family and friends.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 229 W Cedar Street have any available units?
229 W Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Hurst, TX
.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
Hurst Rent Report
.
Is 229 W Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
229 W Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 W Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 229 W Cedar Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Hurst
.
Does 229 W Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 229 W Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 229 W Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 W Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 W Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 229 W Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 229 W Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 229 W Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 229 W Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 W Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 W Cedar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 W Cedar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
