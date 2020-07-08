All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 229 Fanning Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
229 Fanning Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

229 Fanning Drive

229 Fanning Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

229 Fanning Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home has been fully up dated and ready for move in. Upgraded cabinets, flooring, windows, appliances and includes refrigerator. This is a must see home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Fanning Drive have any available units?
229 Fanning Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 Fanning Drive have?
Some of 229 Fanning Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Fanning Drive currently offering any rent specials?
229 Fanning Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Fanning Drive pet-friendly?
No, 229 Fanning Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 229 Fanning Drive offer parking?
No, 229 Fanning Drive does not offer parking.
Does 229 Fanning Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Fanning Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Fanning Drive have a pool?
No, 229 Fanning Drive does not have a pool.
Does 229 Fanning Drive have accessible units?
No, 229 Fanning Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Fanning Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 Fanning Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District