Amenities

in unit laundry parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

OPEN HOUSE CANCELLED. DUPLEX IS PENDING LEASE TO BE SIGNED.

1950'S QUINT BUNGALOW DUPLEX FOR RENT. PERFECT FOR COUPLE OR SINGLE PERSON. 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH LOCATED IN MID CITIES AREA WITH GREAT ACCESS TO NORTHEAST MALL FOR CONVENIENT SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND ENTERTAINMENT. EASY ACCESS TO HWY 10, 820, HWY 121. HEB, ARLINGTON AND FT. WORTH. SMALL BEDROOM HAS CLOSET AND WOULD BE GOOD FOR OFFICE OR SMALL CHILD. FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER ALONG WITH REFRIGERATOR AND ELECTRIC RANGE INCLUDED.