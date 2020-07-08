All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 2141 Cambridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
2141 Cambridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2141 Cambridge Drive

2141 Cambridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2141 Cambridge Drive, Hurst, TX 76054
Mayfair North

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Special! If you bring a deposit by 11/30/18, you will get 30 days of free rent!! Also, we will waive the application and admin fee!**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2141 Cambridge Drive have any available units?
2141 Cambridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
Is 2141 Cambridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2141 Cambridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 Cambridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2141 Cambridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2141 Cambridge Drive offer parking?
No, 2141 Cambridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2141 Cambridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2141 Cambridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 Cambridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2141 Cambridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2141 Cambridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2141 Cambridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 Cambridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2141 Cambridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2141 Cambridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2141 Cambridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHurst Dog Friendly Apartments
Hurst Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District