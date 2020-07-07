All apartments in Hurst
Last updated February 19 2020

204 Souder Dr

204 Souder Drive · No Longer Available
Location

204 Souder Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2.5ba-3ga home in Hurst has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Souder Dr have any available units?
204 Souder Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Souder Dr have?
Some of 204 Souder Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Souder Dr currently offering any rent specials?
204 Souder Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Souder Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Souder Dr is pet friendly.
Does 204 Souder Dr offer parking?
Yes, 204 Souder Dr offers parking.
Does 204 Souder Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Souder Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Souder Dr have a pool?
No, 204 Souder Dr does not have a pool.
Does 204 Souder Dr have accessible units?
No, 204 Souder Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Souder Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Souder Dr has units with dishwashers.

