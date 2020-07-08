All apartments in Hurst
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

2020 Briar Trail

2020 Briar Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Briar Trail, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in great location. Living Dining Room opens to den. Den has vaulted ceilings and gas log fireplace. Large fenced backyard with patio and storage building. Gas heat. Shows beautifully. Lawn to be done by Landlord. Agent is related to Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Briar Trail have any available units?
2020 Briar Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Briar Trail have?
Some of 2020 Briar Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Briar Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Briar Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Briar Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2020 Briar Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 2020 Briar Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Briar Trail offers parking.
Does 2020 Briar Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Briar Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Briar Trail have a pool?
No, 2020 Briar Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Briar Trail have accessible units?
No, 2020 Briar Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Briar Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 Briar Trail has units with dishwashers.

