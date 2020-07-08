2020 Briar Trail

Beautiful home in great location. Living Dining Room opens to den. Den has vaulted ceilings and gas log fireplace. Large fenced backyard with patio and storage building. Gas heat. Shows beautifully. Lawn to be done by Landlord. Agent is related to Landlord.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
