Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
200 N Booth Calloway Road
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

200 N Booth Calloway Road

200 Booth Calloway Road · No Longer Available
Location

200 Booth Calloway Road, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 N Booth Calloway Road have any available units?
200 N Booth Calloway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 N Booth Calloway Road have?
Some of 200 N Booth Calloway Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 N Booth Calloway Road currently offering any rent specials?
200 N Booth Calloway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 N Booth Calloway Road pet-friendly?
No, 200 N Booth Calloway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 200 N Booth Calloway Road offer parking?
No, 200 N Booth Calloway Road does not offer parking.
Does 200 N Booth Calloway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 N Booth Calloway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 N Booth Calloway Road have a pool?
Yes, 200 N Booth Calloway Road has a pool.
Does 200 N Booth Calloway Road have accessible units?
No, 200 N Booth Calloway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 200 N Booth Calloway Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 N Booth Calloway Road has units with dishwashers.

