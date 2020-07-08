All apartments in Hurst
1424 Wreyhill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1424 Wreyhill Drive

1424 Wreyhill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1424 Wreyhill Dr, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,868 sf home is located in Hurst, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black and steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Wreyhill Drive have any available units?
1424 Wreyhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 Wreyhill Drive have?
Some of 1424 Wreyhill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Wreyhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Wreyhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Wreyhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 Wreyhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1424 Wreyhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Wreyhill Drive offers parking.
Does 1424 Wreyhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Wreyhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Wreyhill Drive have a pool?
No, 1424 Wreyhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Wreyhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1424 Wreyhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Wreyhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 Wreyhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

