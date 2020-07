Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home has upgrades throughout! New wooden floor. New kitchen cabinets, countertops and appliances! New paint. Bathrooms have new cabinets, as well as, countertops and tile.



This home will not disappoint! It is located in an established neighborhood close to shopping centers.



small Pet subject to owner approval.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.