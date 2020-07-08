All apartments in Hurst
1401 Sotogrande Blvd, Euless, TX 76040

1401 Sotogrande Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Sotogrande Boulevard, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
internet access
Euless unit w/2 Pools, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, W/D rental($40/mo), Carports
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 18647408

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Sotogrande Blvd, Euless, TX 76040 have any available units?
1401 Sotogrande Blvd, Euless, TX 76040 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Sotogrande Blvd, Euless, TX 76040 have?
Some of 1401 Sotogrande Blvd, Euless, TX 76040's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Sotogrande Blvd, Euless, TX 76040 currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Sotogrande Blvd, Euless, TX 76040 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Sotogrande Blvd, Euless, TX 76040 pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Sotogrande Blvd, Euless, TX 76040 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 1401 Sotogrande Blvd, Euless, TX 76040 offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Sotogrande Blvd, Euless, TX 76040 offers parking.
Does 1401 Sotogrande Blvd, Euless, TX 76040 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Sotogrande Blvd, Euless, TX 76040 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Sotogrande Blvd, Euless, TX 76040 have a pool?
Yes, 1401 Sotogrande Blvd, Euless, TX 76040 has a pool.
Does 1401 Sotogrande Blvd, Euless, TX 76040 have accessible units?
No, 1401 Sotogrande Blvd, Euless, TX 76040 does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Sotogrande Blvd, Euless, TX 76040 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Sotogrande Blvd, Euless, TX 76040 has units with dishwashers.

